Why you may be struggling to sleep in AC rooms amid heatwave

Even with AC on, many people may be struggling to sleep amid the rising heatwave. But why does this happen?

According to Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, people often think that turning on the air conditioner will solve sleep problems. “However, sleep is affected by more than just feeling cool. During heatwaves, the body is exposed to high temperatures for long periods during the day. This can impact hydration levels, stress hormones, the body’s temperature control, and overall comfort,” said Dr Mule.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.