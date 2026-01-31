Why they’re skinny: Reasons some people stay lean without trying

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Why do some people seem to stay effortlessly lean while others struggle despite dieting and exercise? The answer lies in a mix of genetics, biology, and—more importantly—everyday habits that often go unnoticed. While body type and metabolism do influence weight, long-term leanness is rarely accidental. According to Dr Sandeep Kharb, Sr Consultant – Endocrinology at Asian Hospital, “While genetics sets the foundation, lifestyle plays a far bigger role in maintaining a naturally thin frame.”
“Genetics does play a role, but habits matter more than people think,” elaborates Dr Kharb. In his clinical experience, many naturally skinny individuals don’t necessarily follow strict diets or fitness routines. “Instead, they tend to eat smaller portions, avoid habitual overeating, and remain physically active throughout the day—often without realising it. Their lifestyle quietly supports their body type, making weight maintenance feel effortless,” he explains.
One key difference lies in how the body perceives hunger and satiety. Dr Kharb notes that many thin people experience fullness faster and are more likely to stop eating once they feel satisfied. “They listen to their body cues naturally,” he explains. On the other hand, individuals who gain weight easily may not receive or recognise these signals as clearly, leading to overeating even when the body has had enough.
Staying lean doesn’t always require conscious dieting. According to Dr Kharb, subtle daily behaviours play a powerful role. Naturally thin people often eat slowly, snack less frequently, and stay in constant motion—walking more, standing instead of sitting, or even fidgeting, he explains. “These small actions burn calories over time and prevent gradual weight gain,” he says, highlighting how non-exercise movement can be just as impactful as formal workouts.
The idea that skinny people can eat whatever they want without gaining weight is largely misleading. Dr Kharb calls it “mostly a myth,” explaining that what goes unseen is compensation. “If they eat more at one meal, they often eat less later in the day or skip meals when they’re not hungry. This natural adjustment helps maintain energy balance without deliberate effort,” he adds.
