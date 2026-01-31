Why they’re skinny: Reasons some people stay lean without trying

The idea that skinny people can eat whatever they want without gaining weight is largely misleading.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readDelhiJan 31, 2026 07:00 PM IST
AI-generated image for representational purposes (Photo: Freepik)
Why do some people seem to stay effortlessly lean while others struggle despite dieting and exercise? The answer lies in a mix of genetics, biology, and—more importantly—everyday habits that often go unnoticed. While body type and metabolism do influence weight, long-term leanness is rarely accidental. According to Dr Sandeep Kharb, Sr Consultant – Endocrinology at Asian Hospital, “While genetics sets the foundation, lifestyle plays a far bigger role in maintaining a naturally thin frame.

Genetics vs habits: what really keeps people skinny?

“Genetics does play a role, but habits matter more than people think,” elaborates Dr Kharb. In his clinical experience, many naturally skinny individuals don’t necessarily follow strict diets or fitness routines. “Instead, they tend to eat smaller portions, avoid habitual overeating, and remain physically active throughout the day—often without realising it. Their lifestyle quietly supports their body type, making weight maintenance feel effortless,” he explains.

AI-generated image for representational purposes (Photo: Freepik)

Hunger and fullness cues work differently

One key difference lies in how the body perceives hunger and satiety. Dr Kharb notes that many thin people experience fullness faster and are more likely to stop eating once they feel satisfied. “They listen to their body cues naturally,” he explains. On the other hand, individuals who gain weight easily may not receive or recognise these signals as clearly, leading to overeating even when the body has had enough.

Small behaviours that add up over time

Staying lean doesn’t always require conscious dieting. According to Dr Kharb, subtle daily behaviours play a powerful role. Naturally thin people often eat slowly, snack less frequently, and stay in constant motion—walking more, standing instead of sitting, or even fidgeting, he explains. “These small actions burn calories over time and prevent gradual weight gain,” he says, highlighting how non-exercise movement can be just as impactful as formal workouts.

The myth of ‘eating anything without consequences’

The idea that skinny people can eat whatever they want without gaining weight is largely misleading. Dr Kharb calls it “mostly a myth,” explaining that what goes unseen is compensation. “If they eat more at one meal, they often eat less later in the day or skip meals when they’re not hungry. This natural adjustment helps maintain energy balance without deliberate effort,” he adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

