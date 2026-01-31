Why they’re skinny: Reasons some people stay lean without trying

Why do some people seem to stay effortlessly lean while others struggle despite dieting and exercise? The answer lies in a mix of genetics, biology, and—more importantly—everyday habits that often go unnoticed. While body type and metabolism do influence weight, long-term leanness is rarely accidental. According to Dr Sandeep Kharb, Sr Consultant – Endocrinology at Asian Hospital, “While genetics sets the foundation, lifestyle plays a far bigger role in maintaining a naturally thin frame.”

Genetics vs habits: what really keeps people skinny?

“Genetics does play a role, but habits matter more than people think,” elaborates Dr Kharb. In his clinical experience, many naturally skinny individuals don’t necessarily follow strict diets or fitness routines. “Instead, they tend to eat smaller portions, avoid habitual overeating, and remain physically active throughout the day—often without realising it. Their lifestyle quietly supports their body type, making weight maintenance feel effortless,” he explains.