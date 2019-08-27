Why seeking a balanced diet and workout routine is important

A crash diet is a way of losing body weight quickly by consuming very little food. However, research suggests that rapid weight loss can slow your metabolism, leading to future weight gain, and deprive your body of essential nutrients. Crash diets can weaken the immune system and increase your risk of dehydration, heart palpitations, and cardiac stress. While crash diets can be simple to follow, they often only require you to reduce your calorie intake — which quite simply put, can be harmful for the body.

They are nutritionally unbalanced and can lead to long-term poor physical and mental health. “It is very important to have a healthy balanced diet, which means eating the required nutrients to supply the body with the energy it needs to function properly. It also means acquiring the right amount of nutrition in order to support the growth and development of the body. A well-balanced diet should contain nutrient-rich foods from all the food groups. A proper and a well-balanced diet contributes to better health,” says Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital.

Why workout routine is important

Exercising regularly can help improve muscle strength and boost one’s endurance. Exercise helps in delivering oxygen and nutrients to the tissues and also helps the cardiovascular system to work more efficiently. Physical activity contributes to stimulating various chemicals in the brain that may leave you feeling happier, more relaxed and less anxious.

Eating frequent meals is ideal to prevent hunger pangs, but keeping an eye on the calorie count is also equally important. Detox drinks and food helps to remove antioxidants from the body but metabolism isn’t affected by detox diets.