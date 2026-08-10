Why pulse pressure matters for heart health after 60

What is pulse pressure, and what makes it an important indicator of heart health? We posed this Quora query — ‘Why is pulse pressure important for older adults, and what does it really tell you about their heart health?’ — to a cardiologist who explained that pulse pressure is the amount by which the top (systolic) blood pressure reading exceeds the bottom (diastolic) one. Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, added that if your blood pressure is 130/80 mmHg, your pulse pressure will be 50 mmHg.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Even though the majority of people pay attention only to whether their blood pressure is ‘high’ or ‘low’, pulse pressure provides an additional useful indication of the condition of the blood vessels. With ageing, the arteries tend to become less flexible. An increased pulse pressure may signal that the arteries have stiffened and require the heart to work more intensely to pump blood. Because of this, pulse pressure is now being seen more and more as an important indicator of cardiovascular health in older people,” explained Dr Sangoi.

The cardiologist noted that a constantly high pulse pressure may indicate a decrease in the elasticity of the arteries, a condition generally associated with ageing but can also be indicative of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and atherosclerosis. “Stiff arteries over time can place greater demands on the heart and decrease the efficiency with which blood reaches important organs. Many studies have found that a pulse pressure that remains widened is linked to an increased risk of having a heart attack, developing heart failure, suffering a stroke and experiencing other cardiovascular complications. It is important, however, to consider the pulse pressure in the context of the entire clinical picture and not to interpret it by itself.”

Why is pulse pressure important for older adults, and what does it really tell you about their heart health? (Photo: Quora) Why is pulse pressure important for older adults, and what does it really tell you about their heart health? (Photo: Quora)

By no means does a single reading determine a person’s heart health. “Things like short-term stress, physical activity, or even the way in which blood pressure is measured can affect blood pressure readings. What is important is the trend over time; if pulse pressure stays consistently high, particularly in older people or those who already have cardiovascular risk factors, it should lead to medical attention and further assessment rather than cause panic,” shared Dr Sangoi.

What does a cardiologist say? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What does a cardiologist say? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What to note?

The best thing to do is to take your blood pressure regularly rather than depending on sporadic measurements. “It is essential to keep blood pressure at a healthy level by following a balanced diet, cutting down on salt, engaging in regular physical activity, getting enough sleep and avoiding tobacco; this continues to form the basis of prevention. Just as important is the management of diabetes, cholesterol and kidney disease,” said Dr Sangoi.

He added that instead of focusing on one figure, attention should be paid to keeping your blood vessels healthy and to lowering your overall cardiovascular risk by having regular check-ups and receiving appropriate treatment when necessary.

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