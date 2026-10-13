Why protein keeps you full for longer: ‘It may also prevent…’

Why do you stay fuller after having a protein-rich meal? (Ai generated image)

You know that annoying feeling when you’ve barely finished eating but are already wondering what you’ll snack on next? If that happens often, take a closer look at the protein on your plate. It may be why some meals keep hunger away longer than others.

Protein is often described as the nutrient that keeps you fuller for longer. But what exactly happens inside your body after you eat it — and how much protein do you actually need for that effect?

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta, Director, Internal Medicine & Respiratory Services, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.