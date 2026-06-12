Why oxytocin is vital in C-sections, and how fake doses can kill

A probe into the recent deaths of five women following C-section deliveries at a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota has pointed out that fake oxytocin injections that contained only water were allegedly administered to the patients. Oxytocin, a critical drug, is administered post-delivery to control excessive bleeding. Considering its importance, we spoke to experts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Oxytocin is a hormone and medication commonly administered after a caesarean section (C-section) to help the uterus contract effectively.