Why you may not be losing weight despite intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is fast becoming one of the most common weight-loss strategies. This diet plan is unique in that it does not limit one’s food choices and mainly focuses on what and when you eat. Some studies have even shown it to be a healthy way to lose weight and belly fat. It is believed to also help enhance metabolic health and extend lifespan in addition to weight loss.

“However, it has not worked for some people. This may be because they are not adhering to the basic measures correctly,” said Preety Tyagi, lead health coach, nutritionist, and founder of MY22BMI.

Below, she lists some such basic measures:

Not eating efficient portions

You are not considering portion sizes. That means you may be fasting for long intervals but when you start eating, you consume food without considering portion sizes. That won’t work in your favour, especially when you are trying to lose weight. It may even spoil your metabolic rate. So, stick to small portion sizes when you eat.

Consuming high-calorie food

If you continue to eat foods that are high in calories and cooked with unhealthy fats, you may not be able to shed the extra weight easily. Continue eating healthy foods like salads, healthy fats, even while on intermittent fasting.

Physical fitness

You may not be considering a workout as an option. Physical activity is a must to remain healthy as well as for losing weight.

Low-calorie amount

You may be consuming an extremely low amount of calories. Doing so suddenly can wreck the metabolism and make the body think that it now needs to function on lower calories. Hence, remember to lower your calorie intake gradually and not suddenly.

