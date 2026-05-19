Why neurologist says chewing is not just a ‘digestive activity,’ but ‘workout for the brain’

It may sound surprising, but chewing is not just a digestive activity. Dr Nikhil Jadhav, a consultant neurologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, told indianexpress.com that it is also a workout for the brain. “When we chew, multiple areas of the brain become active, especially those linked to memory, attention, and sensory processing. Chewing longer (may be 30-odd bites) increases blood flow to the brain and stimulates nerve pathways that keep brain cells engaged.”

According to Dr Jadhav, some studies suggest that reduced chewing ability, particularly in older adults, might be linked to cognitive decline over time. “While chewing alone is not a magic shield against diseases like Alzheimer’s, it may help maintain overall brain health as part of a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr Jadhav.