Why neem should be your ‘bittersweet’ friend this summer

We all have grown up with our grandmothers telling us how neem is quintessential in fighting all kinds of diseases and is good for health. The fruit, seeds, oil, leaves, roots and even the bark of this herb have medicinal properties. Known to be a native of tropical and sub-tropical regions, no wonder neem is considered a ‘wonder drug’. Chewing a couple of neem leaves or drinking neem tea is believed to help reduce the chances of diseases like malaria.

Digestive troubles, acne and pimple breakouts, heat stroke, headaches, lethargy and loss of energy are quite common during summers. So why not benefit from this herb’s medicinal qualities and say goodbye to your summer woes.

Neem leaves

*Neem, which has moisturising properties, can be beneficial for dry skin. Soak some neem leaves in water and make a paste. Apply this paste for 10 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water. The face pack will also help prevent blackheads. Additionally, taking bath with neem leaves-soaked water is considered good.

*To treat the redness or any irritation in your eyes, boil some neem leaves in water and then cool it down. Wash your eyes with it.

Neem leaves paste

*A mixture of lightly boiled coconut oil and neem leaves paste can help get rid of lice in the hair, dandruff, and even fungal infections of the scalp. The paste also helps protect against dryness of the hair.

*A teaspoon of neem paste be used to keep your eyebrows thick and the lashes thicker.

*Dabbing neem paste on insect bites and wounds will help heal it faster.

Twigs and bark

Used as a make-do toothbrush and toothpaste by many people, neem’s medicinal properties help fight germs, bacteria and plaque. It is also known to treat swollen gums and make teeth white, along with controlling the alkaline levels in saliva.

Neem flowers

While most parts of neem are bitter, the flowers are an exception. The off-white flowers can be used dried, fresh or in powdered form in cooking dishes like rasam. When dry-roasted, it can be sprinkled as a garnish. These flowers help in treating nausea, belching and intestinal worms.

Neem oil

Extracted from neem seeds, it is a common ingredient in hair oils, creams and soaps. Since neem oil has anti-ageing properties, it can be added to face packs as well. To remove blackheads, dilute two-three drops of neem oil and apply.