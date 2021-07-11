Healthy eating: Why muesli should be a part of your diet

Muesli has now become a popular breakfast option all over the world. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Muesli is a ready-to-eat cereal and a popular breakfast option consisting of rolled oats, fresh and dried fruits, seeds and nuts. The first meal of the day is the most important one; it breaks your night-long fast and sets the tone for the rest of the day. So, however, your days may be paced, breakfast just can’t be missed.

The beauty of having muesli to kick-start your day is that you receive the goodness of high fiber in the form of oats and protein in the form of nuts from a single bowl. Given our hectic pace of life, we do not find the time to make something healthy in the kitchen. Muesli is a quick and easy-to-make snack with the right blend of nutrition and taste packed with healthy ingredients.

“Muesli is high-protein cereal made with rolled oats, corn, wheat flakes, grains, seeds, dried fruits, and a variety of other morning components. Muesli is best eaten in the morning, with yoghurt and maple syrup or a dash of milk and fresh berries, as it is high in vitamin E, Thiamine, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, as well as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc,” said Prabhu Gandhikumar, co-founder of TABP Snacks and Beverages.

Muesli is exceptionally rich in soluble fibers and whole grains, is good for your digestive system and also aids in weight management. The fibre content not only keeps a check on your bloating tummy, but also keeps you fuller for longer, helping you avoid indulging in unhealthy snack options.

A good way to get on the path to good health is to replace your unhealthy eating habits with healthier options. Consuming millets as part of your daily diet is not a new concept. They contain high nutritional value and are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibers.

A bowl of muesli with millets is not only healthy, but can also be customised according to one’s tastes. There are no set rules to eat muesli and you can always experiment with the ingredients you would like to pair it with.

Benefits

Muesli is popular as a healthy food that you can eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner or evening snack. But combining millets with muesli also adds extra nutrients to your health. Here are a few reasons you should go ahead and favour this snack as a healthy alternative:

1. Muesli is definitely healthier than other cereals and often has less sugar and calories in comparison to sandwiches or doughnut.

2. Muesli is typically high in fiber and grains, both of these helps regulate the digestive tract.

3. Muesli keeps a check on calories, and also keeps you full for a longer time.

4. Muesli contains oats as a key ingredient that aids in improving heart health.

5. Non-glutinous acid free millets are a good source of nutrients such as copper, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese, which are excellent for maintaining a healthy life.

6. Millets also provide a balanced diet full of nutritional properties, which will also help eradicate the risk of heart problems and other such life-endangering diseases.

7. A bowl of muesli with millets is a great way to incorporate protein, omega acids, vitamins and potassium in your diet.

“Muesli has now become a popular breakfast option all over the world. Not only is it sumptuous and tasty, but it is also quite convenient to prepare. Just grab a bowl, fill it with muesli, add some fruits, nuts, berries, top-up with milk or yoghurt, lace it with honey and load your tummy with nutritious food,” said Gandhikumar.