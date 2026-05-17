Why lighting your essential oil diffuser daily might not be such a good idea

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Internet is filled with countless de-stressing guides, with a large chunk of them suggesting one easy hack — turn on your essential oil diffuser and boom! Your room smells better, the aura is calming, and pinteresty-spa quotient high. But is it a good idea to turn to this hack daily? The experts might disagree.
According to Dr Sagar Srivastava, Consultant Pulmonologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Kailash, the key concern is ventilation. “The use of essential oil diffusers should be avoided in spaces that lack proper ventilation and which remain closed throughout the day,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Diffusers release essential oils into the air through a process called aerosolisation. This spreads volatile organic compounds (VOCs) indoors. While the fragrance may feel soothing, continuous release in a poorly ventilated space allows these compounds to accumulate.
“The continuous release of volatile organic compounds through aerosolization builds up in indoor spaces and creates potential respiratory tract dangers,” warns Dr. Srivastava.
The combination of sufficient cross-ventilation with short exposure periods, as per the pulmonologist, establishes the foundation for “decreased inhalation impact” and the protection of indoor air quality.
Beyond air quality, daily exposure can also affect the body directly. “Yes, repeated exposure to the vapors of essential oils may cause irritation to the mucous membrane lining and, in susceptible individuals, may trigger cough, wheezing, irritation of the throat, or allergic reactions,” he says.
Furthermore, some essential oils contain compounds that may irritate the skin as well, potentially leading to contact dermatitis or worsening rhinitis symptoms. If you notice throat discomfort, coughing, or skin reactions after diffuser use, it may not be coincidental.
Certain groups are particularly vulnerable to this seemingly harmless ritual. “Children and elderly people together with asthmatic patients and those who suffer from chronic respiratory disorders face greater health risks,” Dr. Srivastava notes. Developing airways in children, age-related changes in older adults, and pre-existing respiratory conditions can all increase sensitivity to airborne irritants.
“Even mild aromatic compounds can cause bronchospasm and breathlessness together with allergic flare-ups in highly sensitive populations,” he adds.
The risks do not mean that you have you give up on this soothing practice completely! It is the frequency and duration of your essential oil diffuser which matter. “The ideal diffusion process should take place in 20 to 30-minute intervals which occur once or twice between the two daily sessions,” the pulmonologist advises.
He also recommends maintaining proper dilution levels, avoiding high concentration settings, and discontinuing use if respiratory discomfort occurs. “Individuals who have lung problems need to obtain medical advice before they start using diffusers in their daily activities,” Dr Srivastava adds.
So while the calming scent is inviting, like most things indoors, moderation and ventilation are what truly keep the air safe and experience holistic!
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.