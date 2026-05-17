Why lighting your essential oil diffuser daily might not be such a good idea

Many people have the habit of keeping the essential oil diffusers on throughout the day (Image: Pexels)

Internet is filled with countless de-stressing guides, with a large chunk of them suggesting one easy hack — turn on your essential oil diffuser and boom! Your room smells better, the aura is calming, and pinteresty-spa quotient high. But is it a good idea to turn to this hack daily? The experts might disagree.

According to Dr Sagar Srivastava, Consultant Pulmonologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Kailash, the key concern is ventilation. “The use of essential oil diffusers should be avoided in spaces that lack proper ventilation and which remain closed throughout the day,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Diffusers release essential oils into the air through a process called aerosolisation. This spreads volatile organic compounds (VOCs) indoors. While the fragrance may feel soothing, continuous release in a poorly ventilated space allows these compounds to accumulate.