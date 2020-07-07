Why kadi patta juice can become an effective weight loss remedy

Anything that is green and leafy, is known to detox your system. When the body flushes out unwanted items and retains what is important, it naturally loses weight, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Anything that is green and leafy, is known to detox your system. When the body flushes out unwanted items and retains what is important, it naturally loses weight, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Weight loss does not have to a complicated affair. If you lead a disciplined lifestyle, exercise regularly and eat healthy, you can achieve your desired weight goal in no time. Here is a simple solution for you — a dietary change. In addition to everything else that you are already eating (healthy, of course), include kadi patta juice, too. The leaves are packed with nutrients which can strengthen your immunity, detox your body and help you shed a few kilos. Here is everything you need to know.

Method

Take about 10 leaves and put them in a blender, along with a glass of water. The green juice will be ready in no time. Remember that you can even do this with coriander leaves or peppermint, because green juices are almost always alkaline. Once the juice is ready, drink it every day in the morning to keep your gut healthy. It will also give your body a good dose of important vitamins. When you consume it daily, you will notice that it will burn your belly fat, provided the consumption is consistent.

It is easier for people to consume something when it is presented to them in juice form. For those who are picky eaters, especially, it can be of immense help. Most people enjoy the essence of curry leaves in their food, but do not eat the actual leaves. In case of juice, however, they just have to gulp down the entire thing. It loads some important healthy components into their system.

Anything that is green and leafy, is known to detox your system. When the body flushes out unwanted items and retains what is important, it naturally loses weight, too.

Additionally, kadi patta juice can also help in managing the blood sugar levels. You can even add some spinach, celery, coriander or mint to your juice, to make it healthier and tastier.

However, talk to your doctor first, before you incorporate any dietary changes.

