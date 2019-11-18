Why it is ideal to end your day with turmeric milk in this weather

Turmeric milk aka haldi doodh is all the rage in the West, but back home, it’s an ancient ‘nuskha‘ for almost every seasonal health problem. Be it cough, cold, fever, upset tummy or constipation, every desi mother in India insists their child have a cup of lukewarm haldi doodh.

The inherent Ayurvedic qualities of turmeric and milk does make it an ideal indulgence. Traditionally, turmeric is an Indian kitchen staple, thanks to its benefits of internal healing, curing wounds and improving immunity and virility, etc. According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) estimate, 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes in 2016. It was the seventh leading cause of death that year. But, it’s not all grim. The good news is that diabetes can be managed through a disciplined diet, regular screening and exercising.

Blessing for diabetic patients

Made from the root Curcuma longa, turmeric is the spice that towers above all other spices, as it has medical properties. It can decrease the glucose level in the blood, improving the insulin function. Once the process begins, excess glucose in the blood is able to reach the cells.

Calms mood swings

The study, published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, noted that turmeric improves memory and mood. “Exactly how curcumin exerts its effects is not certain, but it may be due to its ability to reduce brain inflammation, which has been linked to both Alzheimer’s disease and major depression,” said Gary Small, from the University of California, Los Angeles in the US. Daily consumption of turmeric milk helps to have a good night’s sleep.

Calcium

Milk is a natural source of calcium and when mixed with turmeric only benefits the whole body. People who have long-term pain in joints and bones must drink a warm glass of turmeric milk every day to get instant relief from the pain. It helps to cope with joint pain, arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Weight issues

Turmeric, when taken with skimmed milk or low-fat milk, is known to shrink the density of fat tissues by lowering levels of glucose, liver fat, cholesterol and triglycerides. With that, it slows down the development of fat cells and speeds up the process of thermogenesis, or the production of heat to burn body fat. Haldi Doodh also helps to lose weight as it is anti-inflammatory in nature.

Anti-bacterial

It helps to recover from an injury and also keeps the infections at bay. It is antibacterial in nature, which prohibits the attack of infections in the body. It also cleanses the blood, making the skin glowing flawlessly. It helps to prevent skin infections and allergies.