‘Why is it that when I go to bed feeling very hungry, I wake up the next day and don’t feel hunger at all?’

Sleeping hungry can lead the body to temporarily adapt by conserving energy (Image: Freepik)

Have you ever gone to bed feeling extremely hungry, only to wake up the next morning with no desire to eat at all? It feels counterintuitive, almost like your body hit a reset button overnight. This exact puzzling experience recently came up on Quora, where a user asked this: ‘Why is it when I go to bed feeling very hungry, I wake up the next day and don’t feel hunger at all?’

So, we decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr Mohnish Kataria, Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology at Paras Health Panchkula, seeking answers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.