‘Why is it that when I go to bed feeling very hungry, I wake up the next day and don’t feel hunger at all?’

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Have you ever gone to bed feeling extremely hungry, only to wake up the next morning with no desire to eat at all? It feels counterintuitive, almost like your body hit a reset button overnight. This exact puzzling experience recently came up on Quora, where a user asked this: ‘Why is it when I go to bed feeling very hungry, I wake up the next day and don’t feel hunger at all?’
So, we decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr Mohnish Kataria, Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology at Paras Health Panchkula, seeking answers.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Kataria, this is actually a fairly normal phenomenon. “Overnight, the body adjusts its energy usage and hormone levels. Appetite-regulating hormones like ghrelin (hunger hormone) and leptin (satiety hormone) fluctuate during sleep, and in some people, this can suppress hunger in the morning,” he tells indianexpress.com.
At the same time, your body’s energy needs drop significantly when you’re asleep. Since you’re not actively burning calories, there’s no immediate urgency to refuel when you wake up, and thus no pang of hunger.
“For many individuals, appetite builds gradually through the day rather than being strong in the morning, so occasional lack of hunger after going to bed hungry is usually not a cause for concern.”
However, it isn’t a fixed rule. There are several factors at play here, such as:
Sleep patterns: Irregular or poor sleep can disrupt hunger hormones, often dulling appetite the next day.
Metabolism: Your metabolic rate is lower at night and early morning, which means weaker hunger signals.
Eating habits: Whether you ate late or went to bed hungry, your body may temporarily adapt by conserving energy.
Circadian rhythm: Your internal body clock may naturally delay hunger until later in the day.
For many people, appetite isn’t strongest in the morning—it builds gradually as the day progresses.
In most cases, this isn’t something to worry about if it happens occasionally. However, if the pattern becomes persistent and is paired with other symptoms, it may need attention. Dr Kataria recommends keeping an eye on the given accompanying symptoms:
If you notice these signs, it’s best to consult a doctor, as it could indicate an underlying gastrointestinal or metabolic issue.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.