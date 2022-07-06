scorecardresearch
Why is it a good idea for new moms to cover the bottle while pumping breast milk?

New mothers ought to cover their bottles while they pump milk, so that they can divert their focus and let the body do its thing

July 6, 2022 7:00:43 pm
breast pump, pumping milk, best way to pump breast milk, breast milk pumping, how to pump milk effectively, breast milk, indian express newsMothers can cover the bottles with baby socks while they pump milk. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Motherhood is a life-altering experience, and for a new and first-time mother, it can bring a lot of trepidation along with biological changes in the body.

The lack of experience can cause a bit of stress, which can make the process of healing and bonding with the baby slightly more challenging.

If you are a new mother who intends to give breast milk to their child, know that stress can affect the quantity and quality of milk that your body produces. According to actor Neha Dhupia’s breastfeeding and parenting initiative ‘Freedom To Feed’, pumping of breast milk “can be just as difficult as breastfeeding — especially when you are constantly keeping an eye on the bottle to see how it’s going”.

 

This is why it is advised that new mothers cover their bottles while they pump milk, so that they can “divert [their] focus from the bottle and let [their] body do its thing”.

In order to do that, an Instagram post suggests that mothers can cover the bottles with baby socks while they pump milk. “Slip it onto your bottle, start pumping and relax as best as you can,” it states.

“Some women have reported seeing two to three times more milk when they remove themselves mentally from the result of their pumping session,” the post reads.

Previously, the platform had shared five reasons why breastfeeding mothers should meditate, stating that meditation can “help with let-down and supply”, and that the let-down reflex is what makes breast milk flow.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

