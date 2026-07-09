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Many people are surprised to find their cholesterol is high despite making healthier food choices. This happens because cholesterol levels depend on more than just diet. Responding to a Quora query: ‘Why is my cholesterol still high even though I have followed a vegetarian diet for over a year?’, Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said although eating well is important for heart health, factors like genetics, age, physical activity, body weight, stress, sleep, and some medical conditions also play a big role.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“One common misunderstanding is that just avoiding oily or fatty foods will control cholesterol. In truth, the liver naturally produces cholesterol, and some people are genetically inclined to produce more. Conditions like diabetes, hypothyroidism, obesity, chronic kidney disease, and certain medications can raise cholesterol levels,” said Dr Saraf.
It’s also important to look at the overall quality of the diet. “Foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, added sugars, and refined carbs can harm cholesterol and triglyceride levels, even if they are vegetarian or homemade. On the flip side, foods rich in soluble fibre, such as oats, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can help lower LDL or bad cholesterol by reducing its absorption,” said Dr Saraf.
Lifestyle habits matter too. “Regular exercise, keeping a healthy weight, getting enough sleep, managing stress, and not smoking all help maintain better cholesterol levels and improve cardiovascular health,” said Dr Saraf.
If cholesterol levels stay high despite making lifestyle changes, it is important to seek help. “A thorough medical evaluation can reveal if there is an underlying genetic or metabolic reason. For some people, lifestyle changes alone may not be enough, and medication might be necessary to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke. Managing cholesterol should be seen as a mix of healthy eating, active living, and regular medical check-ups rather than relying on a single dietary change,” said Dr Saraf.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.