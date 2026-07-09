Many people are surprised to find their cholesterol is high despite making healthier food choices. This happens because cholesterol levels depend on more than just diet. Responding to a Quora query: ‘Why is my cholesterol still high even though I have followed a vegetarian diet for over a year?’, Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said although eating well is important for heart health, factors like genetics, age, physical activity, body weight, stress, sleep, and some medical conditions also play a big role.

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