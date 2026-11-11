High cholesterol is often linked to unhealthy eating habits, weight gain, and ageing. But here’s something concerning: a person can have dangerously high cholesterol and still feel perfectly healthy. Unlike conditions that produce noticeable symptoms, high cholesterol can quietly damage the arteries for years without giving any obvious indication that something is wrong.

In some cases, people discover they have the condition only after experiencing a heart attack or stroke. So why does high cholesterol go unnoticed for so long, and are there any warning signs people should watch for?

This exact concern also troubled an internet user who took to Quora, asking: Why can high cholesterol go unnoticed until it causes serious complications?