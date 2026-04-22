Is it a concern when HbA1C rises and fasting blood sugar, or FBS, comes down? To get an informed insight on a Quora query asking the same: Why are my HbA1C results 4.0 but FBS 121? The first test results were 4.3 and 111; we reached out to an expert.

Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that at first glance, this seems contradictory, but it can happen. “HbA1c shows your average blood sugar over the past 2 to 3 months, while fasting blood sugar is just one reading at a specific time. A normal or low HbA1c with a higher fasting value may mean that your overall sugar levels are generally well-controlled, but there can be occasional spikes, especially in the early morning,” said Dr Ghody.