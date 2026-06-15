“Why is it crucial to consult a doctor if my HbA1c is above 7, and what kind of treatments might they prescribe?” read a Quora query. So, we decided to seek some insight. “A reading of over 7 per cent for HbA1c means blood sugar is slightly higher than it should be, which could make you feel tired. Rising or unstable glucose levels impact how the body spends energy, and this can account for morning sluggishness,” said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Is an HbA1c of over 7 per cent a concern?

It indicates your average sugar is above optimal. “Less than 7 per cent is a goal for most adults, although this will differ based on age and other illnesses. Even small adjustments to medication, diet, and life can get it closer to the target,” said Dr Ghody.