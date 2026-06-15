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“Why is it crucial to consult a doctor if my HbA1c is above 7, and what kind of treatments might they prescribe?” read a Quora query. So, we decided to seek some insight. “A reading of over 7 per cent for HbA1c means blood sugar is slightly higher than it should be, which could make you feel tired. Rising or unstable glucose levels impact how the body spends energy, and this can account for morning sluggishness,” said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
It indicates your average sugar is above optimal. “Less than 7 per cent is a goal for most adults, although this will differ based on age and other illnesses. Even small adjustments to medication, diet, and life can get it closer to the target,” said Dr Ghody.
There are a number of reasons, asserted Dr Ghody.
-Blood sugar fluctuations: When glucose levels are elevated, cells can’t utilise it effectively as fuel. When they plunge drastically, it also leads to fatigue.
-Poor sleep: Frequent urination or interrupted sleep due to high sugars.
-Associated conditions: Thyroid imbalance, vitamin B12 or D deficiency, or even sleep apnea, are prevalent with diabetes and can exacerbate tiredness.
-Medications and lifestyle: Irregular eating, lack of exercise, or certain drugs also contribute to the issue.
-Check your sugar trend: A fasting sugar level over 130 mg/dL or repeated after-meal highs/lows can require medication adjustment, said Dr Ghody.
-Review sleep quality: Get 7–8 hours of good sleep. If you snore a lot or don’t feel rested, talk to your doctor about potential sleep apnea.
-Eat at dinner: A high, late-evening meal leads to nocturnal glucose surges. “Have lighter dinners with complex carbohydrates, lean protein, and fibre,” said Dr Ghody.
-Stay active: As little as 20–30 minutes of exercise or yoga per day enhances energy and insulin sensitivity.
-Have tests performed: Regular monitoring for thyroid, vitamin D, and B12 levels is necessary.
Persistent fatigue in diabetes should not be ignored. “With the right sugar control, lifestyle changes, and addressing associated conditions, most people notice a significant improvement in their energy levels,” said Dr Ghody.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.