Why gum problems and bad breath often worsen during the monsoon

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If you’ve noticed bleeding gums or persistent bad breath during the rainy season, that’s not a coincidence. From your favourite chai-pakoda combo to the cosy snuggles, each monsoon habit has a role to play.
“While the monsoon itself does not directly cause gum disease or bad breath, seasonal lifestyle changes can increase the risk,” explains Dr Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist, Laxmi Dental Limited.
These changes can encourage bacteria to multiply, increasing the risk of gum inflammation and unpleasant breath.
According to Dr Parekh, people often consume more sugary snacks and beverages, drink less water and become less consistent with their oral hygiene routines during the monsoon.
“Reduced hydration and inadequate plaque removal allow bacteria to multiply, increasing the likelihood of gum inflammation and unpleasant breath.”
He adds, “Maintaining good oral hygiene and staying hydrated are especially important during the rainy season.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
If plaque isn’t removed through regular brushing and interdental cleaning, the risk of gingivitis, cavities and persistent bad breath increases.
“During the monsoon, dentists commonly see patients with bleeding or swollen gums, plaque build-up, persistent bad breath, tooth sensitivity, and early-stage gum disease.”
Fortunately, these conditions are often preventable and respond well to timely intervention. “Professional cleaning, consistent oral hygiene, and regular dental check-ups can help prevent these conditions from progressing into more serious periodontal disease.”
Persistent bad breath isn’t always caused by the food you’ve eaten. It can also be one of the earliest warning signs of unhealthy gums.
Dr Parekh explains that when plaque builds up around the gumline, bacteria break down trapped food particles and release sulphur compounds responsible for the unpleasant smell. “If left untreated, the same bacterial build-up can lead to gum inflammation and eventually progress to periodontal disease.”
People with poor oral hygiene, diabetes, those who smoke or use tobacco, and those undergoing orthodontic treatment are more likely to develop gum infections.
“Patients wearing braces should be particularly careful, as brackets and wires make it easier for plaque and food particles to accumulate, requiring more meticulous cleaning to maintain healthy gums.”
Gum disease often develops without causing pain initially, making it easy to miss until it worsens.
“Bleeding while brushing or flossing, swollen or red gums, persistent bad breath, gum tenderness, receding gums, and loose teeth are all signs that should never be ignored.”
Early diagnosis can prevent long-term damage to the gums and supporting bone.
Good oral hygiene remains the best defence against gum disease. “A consistent oral care routine remains the best defense against gum disease.”
Dr Parekh recommends brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, cleaning between the teeth with floss or interdental brushes, gently cleaning the tongue, staying hydrated, rinsing the mouth after meals and limiting frequent sugary snacks. He also advises scheduling a professional dental check-up every six months for early detection of potential gum problems.
Home remedies may temporarily freshen your breath, but they cannot treat gum disease.
“If you notice bleeding gums, persistent bad breath, swelling, pain, pus around the gums, difficulty chewing, or symptoms that continue for more than a week despite maintaining good oral hygiene, it is important to consult a dentist.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.