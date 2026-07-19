Why gum problems and bad breath often worsen during the monsoon

Why do gum problems and bad breath increase during monsoon (Ai generated image)

If you’ve noticed bleeding gums or persistent bad breath during the rainy season, that’s not a coincidence. From your favourite chai-pakoda combo to the cosy snuggles, each monsoon habit has a role to play.

“While the monsoon itself does not directly cause gum disease or bad breath, seasonal lifestyle changes can increase the risk,” explains Dr Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist, Laxmi Dental Limited.

These changes can encourage bacteria to multiply, increasing the risk of gum inflammation and unpleasant breath.

According to Dr Parekh, people often consume more sugary snacks and beverages, drink less water and become less consistent with their oral hygiene routines during the monsoon.