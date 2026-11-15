Why Dr Nene recommends this age-old Ayurvedic post-meal ritual: ‘Try Shatpawali’

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Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, regularly shares valuable health tips and tricks on social media. In his latest Instagram post, the doctor spoke about the Ayurvedic concept of “Shatpawali – 100 relaxed steps after lunch or dinner.”
“Before glucose monitors, step counters and wellness apps, Indian homes had one simple line: After a meal, take a short walk. And maybe that old habit was smarter than we realised,” Dr Nene shared in the video.
“No workout clothes. No step target obsession. Just 2 to 5 minutes of gentle movement before returning to your day. The number 100 is traditional, not magical. The real win is teaching your body that a meal does not always have to end with sitting,” he elaborated in the caption of his Instagram post.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Manish Dodmani, a consultant gastroenterologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, agreed with Dr Nene, saying that when the body remains still after a meal, digestion tends to slow down. “Sitting or lying flat can allow stomach acid to move upward, increasing the chances of acid reflux and heartburn. Movement helps gravity and the digestive system work together more effectively,” he explained.
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According to him, walking gently after meals helps the stomach empty its contents more efficiently. “This reduces pressure inside the stomach and lowers the chances of acid flowing back into the food pipe,” he told indianexpress.com.
As for bloating, Dr Dodmani said that movement stimulates the intestines, helping trapped gas move along. This reduces that heavy, stretched feeling many people experience after meals.
“Walking also encourages better mixing of digestive juices, which supports smoother digestion. This happens because movement encourages the colon to push old food and waste along, making bowel movements more regular,” he elaborated, adding that for people who struggle with constipation, this gentle activity can support better gut rhythm without medication.
Why only 100 steps?
Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD, diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says that 100 steps a day, which is basically a short stroll after lunch or dinner, can greatly improve sugar control. “It’s like giving your insulin a natural boost,” he informed.
He also emphasised that the key is consistency, not speed.
“A short walk at a comfortable pace right after eating works best. For those who already walk in the morning, adding short walks after meals provides extra help in managing glucose,” said Dr Negalur.
However, both experts reiterated that the walk should remain light. “Fast walking, running, or walking for too long right after eating can cause discomfort. Also, remember that scrolling on a phone while walking can reduce its benefits, as posture and movement quality matter,” warned Dr Negalur.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.