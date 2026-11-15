Why Dr Nene recommends this age-old Ayurvedic post-meal ritual: ‘Try Shatpawali’

Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, regularly shares valuable health tips and tricks on social media. In his latest Instagram post, the doctor spoke about the Ayurvedic concept of “Shatpawali – 100 relaxed steps after lunch or dinner.”

“Before glucose monitors, step counters and wellness apps, Indian homes had one simple line: After a meal, take a short walk. And maybe that old habit was smarter than we realised,” Dr Nene shared in the video.

“No workout clothes. No step target obsession. Just 2 to 5 minutes of gentle movement before returning to your day. The number 100 is traditional, not magical. The real win is teaching your body that a meal does not always have to end with sitting,” he elaborated in the caption of his Instagram post.