Why ‘double-jointed’ isn’t always a health win

Hypermobile, or double-jointed, individuals may be able to bend their limbs beyond the usual range, a trait that often draws curiosity and even admiration. But for many, such as Chicago-based nurse Jacqueline Luciano, hypermobility can carry unexpected health risks, according to National Geographic.

“For most of her life, Jacqueline Luciano, a nurse in Chicago, has experienced mysterious injuries and ailments, including a long list of sprains and tears, dizziness and fatigue, and chronic headaches and pain. As Luciano would discover, many of her health issues could be traced back to the fact that she is hypermobile, or double-jointed,” the post shared on Instagram mentions.

While hypermobility might seem like a harmless quirk, it can predispose individuals to joint injuries, chronic pain, and other issues. What should people with hypermobile joints know about the risks, and how can they best manage this unique aspect of their physiology?

Health risks associated with hypermobility or double-jointedness

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, MBBS, MD and public health intellectual, tells indianexpress.com, “Hypermobility, often referred to as being ‘double-jointed,’ means that a person has joints that move beyond the typical range. While this flexibility may seem like an advantage, it comes with certain health risks. Joint hypermobility syndrome (JHS) can lead to structural issues in the joints and surrounding tissues. Hypermobile joints lack the necessary stability, which can increase the risk of joint sprains, dislocations, muscle strains, and tendon injuries.”

The underlying cause is often related to collagen and connective tissue, he continues. Collagen is a critical protein in the body that provides structure and support to skin, ligaments, and joints. In hypermobile individuals, genetic variations can lead to weakened collagen, making connective tissues more pliable but less resilient to stress. This increased joint laxity makes it difficult for the body to maintain stability, particularly during high-impact activities.

Dr Hiremath informs, “Additionally, hypermobile individuals may develop chronic pain and muscle fatigue over time. Muscles around hypermobile joints often work harder to compensate for the lack of stability, leading to muscle strain and, eventually, discomfort or chronic pain.”



Building strength in the muscles surrounding hypermobile joints can provide added stability. (Source: Freepik) Building strength in the muscles surrounding hypermobile joints can provide added stability. (Source: Freepik)

How can people with hypermobility prevent injuries?

Here are some strategies to reduce common issues, according to Dr Hiremath:

Strength Training: Building strength in the muscles surrounding hypermobile joints can provide added stability. Targeted strengthening exercises for the core, hips, shoulders, and other key areas can improve control and reduce strain on the joints.

Proprioception Training: Proprioception, or the body’s ability to sense its position in space, is often diminished in hypermobile individuals. Balance exercises, such as single-leg stands, can improve joint awareness and help prevent accidental sprains or twists. Training proprioception allows hypermobile individuals to recognise potentially risky movements and adjust their posture or form accordingly.

Stretching with Caution: Since hypermobile people already have an extended range of motion, additional stretching can sometimes exacerbate instability. Gentle stretching is fine, but excessive stretching should be avoided. Instead, a focus on strength and controlled movements can be more beneficial.

Wearing Supportive Braces: For individuals prone to joint instability, using braces or taping for certain activities can provide additional support and reduce injury risk. This is especially helpful during sports or physical exertion.

