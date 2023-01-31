This is why your hair may be becoming coarse or thin, eyebrows disappearing, and nails turning brittle

Thyroid diseases are among the most common endocrine disorders worldwide. In India, too, there is a significant number of people diagnosed with thyroid diseases. According to statistics, approximately 32 per cent of Indians are suffering from various kinds of thyroid disorders including thyroid nodules, hyperthyroidism, goiter, thyroiditis, and thyroid cancer. Also, hypothyroidism is more common among women as compared to men, according to a survey conducted by the Indian Thyroid Society.

The thyroid gland sits at the base of the neck and secretes hormones that control the body’s metabolism. While an underactive thyroid gland leads to hypothyroidism, overproduction of the thyroid hormone causes hyperthyroidism.

But, have you ever thought about why the thyroid gland malfunctions, and tried to manage the condition by identifying and treating the root cause? “People diagnosed with thyroid disease are told to be on medication for life, and to consider this to be their destiny,” Smriti Kochar, gut health expert, wrote on Instagram.

However, if you just understand how your body works, and the science behind your biochemistry, a lot of issues can be put into remission for good, including thyroid disorders, she added.

Smriti further shed light on the most common reasons for thyroid malfunctioning which, according to her, people don’t explore at all.

*Autoimmunity — this is the body’s immune response against self, where the immune system starts attacking your thyroid gland. Most people don’t even get this tested. They don’t even know they may have an autoimmune condition called Hashimoto’s disease or Graves’ disease.

*Exposure to heavy metals and use of too much fluoride. Fluoride competes with iodine in the body and depletes it.

*Inflammation of the gut, or infections, combined with stress. 20% of T4 hormone is made in the gut and that goes out of balance!

*Not eating enough targeted nutrients that your thyroid gland needs for proper functioning. Especially vegetarians and vegans!

Also, those who have diabetes have an increased risk of acquiring thyroid disease as compared to non-diabetics, said Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director and infertility specialist, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi, and Vrindavan.

Other causes include:

Iodine deficiency or excessive iodine

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis

Postpartum thyroiditis

Nodules

According to Dr Gupta, the general symptoms of thyroid include are weight gain, fatigue, constipation, muscle and joint aches, sluggishness, intolerance towards cold weather, abnormal and irregular periods, and sleeplessness. “The skin may turn dry and thick. The hair may become coarse or thin. At times, eyebrows disappear and nails become brittle,” said Dr Gupta.

What can help?

Diagnosis

If you notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms, immediately go for TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) test, Chest X-ray, T4 or thyroxin test.

Treatment

Hyperthyroidism can be treated in many ways. However, Dr Gupta clarified that a doctor chooses the line of treatment on the basis of a number of variables like the underlying cause of hyperthyroidism, the age of the patient, the size of the thyroid gland and the presence of coexisting medical illnesses.

“If you are found to have hypothyroidism, thyroid hormone replacement is very effective in restoring fertility. It may take 1-2 months to normalise your thyroid hormone levels with medication; and once you start medication, you must check your TSH levels to confirm they are in the normal range. You will need to recheck your thyroid function every 6 months or so,” said Dr Gupta.

Along with timely diagnosis, Dr Gupta recommends lifestyle changes including adequate rest, diet, and exercise that can make a whole lot of difference.

