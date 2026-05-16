A sweet or fruity smell in urine is often linked to high blood sugar levels (Images: Pexels)

It’s something many people notice but don’t always talk about: a sudden change in urine smell. Sometimes it’s stronger, sometimes slightly sweet, and at times, just unusual enough to raise concern.

An internet user took to Quora enquiring about the same. The query read: Why does the urine of people with diabetes smell so strongly?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why does urine smell stronger in diabetes?

According to Dr Pankaj Bansal, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Sharda Care Healthcity, “In people with diabetes, urine can smell stronger when blood sugar levels are high. The body tries to remove excess sugar through urine, and this can change its smell.”