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It’s something many people notice but don’t always talk about: a sudden change in urine smell. Sometimes it’s stronger, sometimes slightly sweet, and at times, just unusual enough to raise concern.
An internet user took to Quora enquiring about the same. The query read: Why does the urine of people with diabetes smell so strongly?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Pankaj Bansal, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Sharda Care Healthcity, “In people with diabetes, urine can smell stronger when blood sugar levels are high. The body tries to remove excess sugar through urine, and this can change its smell.”
He adds that infections can also contribute. “Sometimes, infections like urinary tract infections (UTIs), which are more common in diabetes, can also cause a strong or unusual odor.”
A distinct sweet or fruity smell is something to take seriously.
“A sweet or fruity smell in urine is often linked to high blood sugar levels,” Dr. Bansal explains. “It can happen when the body is not able to use sugar properly and starts breaking down fat for energy, producing chemicals called ketones.”
This can indicate Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a condition that requires immediate medical attention if accompanied by symptoms like fatigue, nausea, or frequent urination.
Not always. While high blood sugar is a common cause, other factors can also change urine smell.
“Strong-smelling urine can sometimes be a sign of high blood sugar, especially if it is persistent,” he says, adding that dehydration, certain foods, or infections can also be responsible.
Hydration plays a bigger role than many realise.
“When the body does not get enough water, urine becomes more concentrated, which increases its odor,” Dr. Bansal notes. In diabetes, frequent urination can make dehydration more likely, which in turn intensifies the smell.
A temporary change may not be serious, but persistent or unusual symptoms should not be ignored.
“You should be concerned if the urine smell is very strong, sweet, or unusual and does not go away, especially if it is accompanied by symptoms like frequent urination, burning sensation, fever, fatigue, or high blood sugar levels,” he advises.
Such signs may point to an infection or poorly controlled diabetes, making timely medical advice important.
In many cases, a change in urine smell is the body’s way of signalling that something isn’t right. Paying attention early—and staying hydrated while keeping blood sugar under control—can go a long way in preventing complications.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.