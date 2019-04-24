Why do people suffer from nosebleed during summers; ways to stop it

Summers in India are harsh, and the side effect of the heat leads to health problems like dehydration, heat strokes, skin rashes and many more. A common problem that occurs during this season is nosebleed. Although it is most common in children, a nosebleed can also affect adults when the mercury rises.

So what leads to nosebleed? When the minute blood capillaries burst due to hot air, or due to nose picking, the protective mucus coating inside the nose gets dry which leads to bleeding. Although rare, the inability of the blood to clot can also cause the nose to bleed at times. In some cases, high blood pressure can also be a cause.

How you can stop nosebleeds in hot weather

Although it can be a bit messy, nose bleeds usually are not serious and can be easily stopped. Here are some quick ways you can try if you are prone to nose bleeds during the summer season.

* Rubbing ice against your nose can be effective in controlling nose bleeds. The ice helps in reducing the swelling in the blood vessels.

* Ensure to eat foods that are rich in vitamin C. Fruits and vegetables like guavas, kale, mustard, parsley, oranges, strawberries, and lemons help in blood clotting.

* If your nose suddenly starts to bleed, quickly elevate your head and sit in an upright position until the bleeding stops.

* It is advised to keep washing your face with cold water so that the nostrils also say hydrated.

* Cover your head with a cap or a scarf when outdoors. Also, cover your nose with a handkerchief or a cotton cloth to avoid hot air drying the insides of the nose.

* Taking steam also works wonders as it cleans the respiratory passage and moistens and protects the nasal cavity as well as reduces nasal irritation.