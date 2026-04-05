Why does alcohol make you more aggressive?

The amount and speed of drinking matter more than whether it is whisky, vodka, or wine (Images: Imdb, pexels)

Have you ever seen a person become a little more aggressive, irritable, and rude after drinking alcohol? Almost as if the drink turned their violence barometer a few notches up. This isn’t a coincidence but a rather unwanted side effect, with a proper scientific explanation.

Even though alcohol is often associated with relaxation, sometimes it can shift the emotional tone – irritation becomes confrontation, and small disagreements suddenly feel personal. While this reaction may seem unpredictable, this aggression starts brewing long before someone appears visibly drunk.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.