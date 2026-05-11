‘Why would a doctor say you don’t have diabetes if your fasting glucose levels were above the threshold of 126?’

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A single fasting blood sugar reading above 126 mg/dL can raise concern, but it doesn’t automatically mean you have diabetes. Diagnosis isn’t based on just one value; it requires consistent measurements and context, said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
Blood glucose levels can change due to temporary factors. “Poor sleep, stress, recent illness, specific medications (like steroids), or even your dinner the night before can push fasting sugar higher than usual. In these situations, the reading may not reflect your usual metabolic state,” said Dr Ghody.
Lab variation can also affect results. “Small differences in testing methods, how samples are handled, or even hydration levels can influence readings. That’s why most guidelines suggest repeating the fasting glucose test on a different day before making a diagnosis,” mentioned Dr Ghody.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Doctors consider more than just one number. They often compare fasting glucose with other measures such as HbA1c (which shows average blood sugar over 2-3 months) or an oral glucose tolerance test. “If these results are normal or borderline, it may indicate that the elevated fasting value was an exception rather than a trend,” said Dr Ghody.
Another possibility is “impaired fasting glucose” or prediabetes. “In some people, fasting sugar levels may occasionally exceed the threshold but not consistently enough to qualify as diabetes. These individuals are usually advised to make lifestyle changes and monitored closely instead of starting immediate treatment.”
Clinical judgment is important here. “A doctor will look at symptoms (like increased thirst, frequent urination, or unexplained weight loss), family history, body weight, and your overall risk. If there are no symptoms or supportive test results, they may decide not to label it as diabetes.”
So, diagnosing diabetes is more about observing a pattern over time than focusing on a single reading. “If there’s uncertainty, your doctor will likely suggest repeat testing and follow-up rather than rushing to a diagnosis.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.