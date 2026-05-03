Knee pain while climbing stairs is often due to increased pressure on the kneecap joint (Image: Freepik)

Climbing a flight of stairs shouldn’t feel like a challenge, but for many people, it does. One such distressed internet user took to Quora, sharing, ‘Why do my knees hurt when climbing stairs but feel normal while walking?’

This isn’t a standalone experience of this use. Many people reportedly feel their knees ache while going up or down stairs, but feel perfectly fine on a walk. This specific pattern of pain can indicate how your knee joint handles pressure.

According to Dr Rakesh Nair, Consultant Knee Replacement Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, the difference lies in the way your joints are loaded during different movements.