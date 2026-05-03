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Climbing a flight of stairs shouldn’t feel like a challenge, but for many people, it does. One such distressed internet user took to Quora, sharing, ‘Why do my knees hurt when climbing stairs but feel normal while walking?’
This isn’t a standalone experience of this use. Many people reportedly feel their knees ache while going up or down stairs, but feel perfectly fine on a walk. This specific pattern of pain can indicate how your knee joint handles pressure.
According to Dr Rakesh Nair, Consultant Knee Replacement Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, the difference lies in the way your joints are loaded during different movements.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Climbing stairs demands more from your knees than walking on a flat surface. It involves deeper bending and forces the kneecap to bear a greater share of your body weight.
As Dr Nair explains, “Knee pain while climbing stairs is often due to increased pressure on the kneecap joint, commonly seen in conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome. Walking on flat surfaces puts less stress on the knee, so it may feel normal.”
If your knees only hurt on stairs but feel fine otherwise, it may be an early warning sign rather than a random occurrence.
“It usually indicates early knee joint stress or Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome, where the kneecap faces higher pressure during stair climbing. Since walking on flat ground puts less strain, the pain may not be noticeable then,” he says.
This pattern of discomfort is often linked to specific conditions affecting the kneecap and surrounding structures. These may include issues like patellofemoral pain syndrome, early-stage osteoarthritis, or cartilage wear.
Dr. Nair notes, “This pattern of pain can be caused by conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome, early Osteoarthritis, or cartilage wear under the kneecap. Weak thigh muscles or improper knee alignment can also contribute to the discomfort.”
The good news is that small, consistent changes can ease the strain on your knees. Building strength in the surrounding muscles and being mindful of movement can make a difference.
“Strengthening the thigh (quadriceps) muscles, maintaining a healthy weight, and using proper stair technique (slow steps, support from railing) can reduce strain on the knees,” advises Dr Nair.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.