The urge to pee is stronger when swimming in colder water, as compared to warmer ones (Images: Unsplash)

Ever noticed how you suddenly need to pee right after getting out of a pool or the sea? You’re not alone. The question recently came up on Reddit, with a distressed internet user asking ‘Why do I pee so much after swimming?

Turns out, there’s a clear medical explanation behind it. Dr Tarun Singh, Senior Consultant, Urology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, says this happens because of how your body reacts to being in water.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Your body thinks there’s “too much fluid”

“When you get into the water, your body gets a bit confused,” says Dr Singh. “The water pressure pushes blood from your arms and legs towards your chest and the middle of your body.”