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Ever noticed how you suddenly need to pee right after getting out of a pool or the sea? You’re not alone. The question recently came up on Reddit, with a distressed internet user asking ‘Why do I pee so much after swimming?
Turns out, there’s a clear medical explanation behind it. Dr Tarun Singh, Senior Consultant, Urology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, says this happens because of how your body reacts to being in water.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“When you get into the water, your body gets a bit confused,” says Dr Singh. “The water pressure pushes blood from your arms and legs towards your chest and the middle of your body.”
Your heart senses this shift and “tells your kidneys that there is too much fluid, so they should get rid of some.” As a result, the kidneys make urine. This process is known as immersion diuresis, wherein “you need to pee” because you are in the water.
Since your brain thinks that there is excess fluid in the body, it tells your kidneys to get rid of it.” This is why it can happen just a few minutes after you get into the water.”
If you swim often you might have noticed how the urge to pee intensify when you are in cold waters. This isn’t merely a coincidence. “Cold water makes the blood vessels near your skin get smaller which pushes blood towards the important parts of your body. This makes the immersion diuresis effect much stronger,” explains Dr Singh.
That’s why in cold water, like the sea, ocean or an outdoor pool outside, the “diuretic effect” is stronger, and you feel the urge to pee more urgently, compared to warm water.
“Saltwater also makes your skin a little dehydrated, which can confuse your body signals about fluid,” Dr Singh further notes.
So if you feel the urge more after swimming in the ocean than in a pool, temperature is likely the reason.
Dr Singh confirms that some people are more “prone” to this than other. As per the urologist, people with bladder problem, those who “drink a lot of water before they swim, and older people, whose bladder control may be weaker.
“People who take medications for blood pressure will also feel the effect more,” and “athletes who swim for a time are more likely to need to pee because they are in the water for so long.” However, if it hurts to pee or if you see blood in your urine you should talk to a doctor.
To put it straight, that post-swim urge isn’t unusual; it’s your body responding to water pressure and temperature. However, keeping an eye for accompanying symptoms will help you avoid any health complications.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.