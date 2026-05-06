In India, this is increasingly seen in prediabetes, where insulin dynamics are already dysregulated (Images: Freepik)

Blood sugar level fluctuations can vary from person to person, depending on a mix of lifestyle, medical, and situational factors. However, if a particular pattern keeps repeating, it might be a sign that your body is signalling something important. One internet user noticed a pattern and took to Quora to share the experience: ‘Why do I have low blood sugar only after breakfast?’

We decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology and a weight-loss expert at Zandra Healthcare, and to Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative, seeking answers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.