‘Why do I have a receding hairline if I’m only 16 years old?’

In our teenage years, our bodies undergo multiple changes, new emotions sprout, and for many, our appearance suddenly becomes a subject of attention. From experimenting with hairstyles and wardrobes to feeling the songs a little too intensely, a new chapter begins.

Now, imagine in such a rush of emotions, you notice a receding hairline. Sounds like the end of the world, right? Well, it doesn’t have to be. When we spotted a similarly distressed teen enquiring on online forum Quora, “Why do I have a receding hairline if I’m only 16?”, we decided to seek expert advice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.