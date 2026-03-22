Menstrual cycles can vary from person to person, and sometimes unexpected symptoms can cause concern. One issue that often worries people is noticing dark brown bleeding even after their period seems to have ended. A similar question recently caught our eye on Quora, where a user asked: Why do I continue to bleed after my period, and why is the blood dark brown?

To understand the possible reasons, we spoke to Dr Sujata Uday Rajput, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Pune.

Why does dark brown bleeding happen after a period?

According to the expert, this type of discharge often occurs when old menstrual blood leaves the body slowly at the end of a cycle.