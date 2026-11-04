Why diabetics should pay attention to their Vitamin D, B12 and B1 levels

Vitamins are essential for several bodily functions, including metabolism and nerve health. Vitamins D, B12, and B1 are often discussed in the context of blood sugar management, particularly among people with diabetes or prediabetes. However, can these vitamins actually help control glucose levels?

Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant in Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains that these vitamins support metabolic health in different ways, but none directly regulates blood sugar or replaces prescribed diabetes medication.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.