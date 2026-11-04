Why diabetics should pay attention to their Vitamin D, B12 and B1 levels

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Vitamins are essential for several bodily functions, including metabolism and nerve health. Vitamins D, B12, and B1 are often discussed in the context of blood sugar management, particularly among people with diabetes or prediabetes. However, can these vitamins actually help control glucose levels?
Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant in Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains that these vitamins support metabolic health in different ways, but none directly regulates blood sugar or replaces prescribed diabetes medication.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
1. Vitamin D
Vitamin D may influence insulin sensitivity and the functioning of pancreatic beta cells, which produce insulin. Low vitamin D levels have been associated with insulin resistance, although this does not establish that supplements can prevent diabetes.
“Vitamin D is important for metabolic health, but a deficiency does not automatically mean that a person will develop diabetes,” says Dr Ugalmugle.
A deficiency may cause bone pain, muscle weakness, and fatigue. Blood levels can be assessed through a serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D test.
Sunlight exposure helps the body produce vitamin D. Dietary sources include fortified milk and other fortified foods, egg yolks, and fatty fish.
2. Vitamin B12
Vital for nerve function and red blood cell formation, a Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause weakness, fatigue, anaemia, tingling or numbness in the hands and feet.
People with diabetes who take metformin may be particularly susceptible to low vitamin B12 levels, especially with long-term use.
“Vitamin B12 is important for nerve health, particularly in people with diabetes who are taking metformin,” Dr Ugalmugle explains.
A serum vitamin B12 test, along with a complete blood count, can help identify a deficiency. Dietary sources include milk, curd, eggs, fish and meat. Vegetarians can consider fortified foods.
3. Vitamin B1 (thiamine)
Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, helps the body metabolise carbohydrates and supports nerve function. A deficiency may cause fatigue, poor appetite and neurological symptoms.
“Vitamin B1 plays a role in carbohydrate metabolism and nerve function, but it should not be viewed as a direct treatment for high blood sugar,” says Dr Ugalmugle.
Whole grains, pulses, legumes, nuts and seeds are useful dietary sources. Testing may be considered when symptoms or a person’s medical history suggest a deficiency.
Should people with diabetes take vitamin supplements?
Dr Ugalmugle recommends getting tested and consulting a doctor before starting supplements. Excessive vitamin D supplementation, for instance, can raise blood calcium levels to potentially dangerous levels, while unnecessary supplementation may offer little benefit.
People taking metformin should discuss periodic vitamin B12 assessment with their doctor, particularly if they develop anaemia or nerve symptoms, she adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.