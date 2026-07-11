Why cracked heels are usually not a sign of zinc deficiency

Chiropractor Dr Jaban Moore recently suggested that your feet may reveal hidden nutritional deficiencies. In a social media post, he claimed, “Cracked, dry heels that will not soften mean low zinc and the healthy fats your skin needs to repair itself.”

“Your feet are usually the first place a deficiency shows up, because they sit at the very end of your circulation, last in line for oxygen and nutrients. That is why they often signal a problem while your bloodwork still reads normal. Here is what each sign is telling you,” he added.

The reasoning has prompted many people to wonder whether stubborn cracked heels are more than just a cosmetic concern. But does the condition really point to zinc deficiency, or are there more common explanations?