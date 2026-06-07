Why common antibiotics are suddenly ineffective against UTIs

The recently-concluded 79th World Health Assembly, held in Geneva, has proposed the Draft Updated Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) for 2026–2036, signalling growing international concern over what health experts describe as a looming public health crisis.

According to the World Health Organization, “Antimicrobial Resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability and death.”

An estimated 1.27 million deaths were linked to bacterial AMR in 2019, according to the global health body.