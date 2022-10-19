Raw or cooked: What is the best way to consume carrots for maximum health benefits?

Carrots, which are relished in a variety of forms — raw, cooked, and even in desserts — are root vegetables that come loaded with various health benefits. And, according to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, if there is one food that can be eaten every day to boost eye health, balance hormones, gut health, prevent fungal and bacterial infections, assist fat loss, and prevent cancer or support its management, it should be carrots!

“It’s not a special diet, it’s not an expensive supplement, and, it doesn’t take hours to do it. It’s a humble veggie hiding in plain sight…carrots!” he captioned his Instagram post, adding that one should always consume “grown raw carrots (not baby carrots).”

Luke further shared that while carrots are a rich source of beta-carotene and carotenoids, their actual health benefits come from falcarinol. “A phytonutrient, the falcarinol in carrots acts as a potent fungus killer, making it helpful against internal and external fungal infection and diseases,” he added, as he went on to list the benefits of this humble vegetable.

Falcarinol is an anti-dominance and hormone balancer

He shared that falcarinol is “scientifically studied to benefit estrogen dominance due to the presence of a unique indigestible fiber.” He further added that estrogen dominance is one of the most common reasons behind “estrogen-dominant cancers (uterine, ovarian, breast cancers), endometriosis, cysts and fibroids, high body fat percentage and stubborn belly fat, PCOD, and difficult menopause.”

Agreed Vaishali Marathe, Chief Dietician, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, and told indianexpress.com that “Raw carrots have been found to help by preventing the reabsorption of estrogen from the intestine; meaning the liver can more effectively regulate metabolism. Foods like carrots and coconut oil, which protect the bowel, further improve the hormonal environment, and can have a huge impact on immunity.”

Anti-cancer

According to Luke Coutinho, falcarinol is scientifically documented to exhibit anti-cancer effects by preventing the development of cancer, supporting cell apoptosis, slowing the progression of cancer cells, and inhibiting aggressive cells in tumours.

To this, dietician Vaishali added that the “antioxidant content of carrots functions as an antidote to cancer-causing free radicals. Consuming carrots regularly can increase immunity, lower cholesterol levels, and prevent cancer risk. Carrots can reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men and also reduce the malignancy of free radicals.”

Boosts gut health and assist fat loss

“Besides fiber, a protein present in carrots helps induce a feeling of satiety making it a great food for fat loss. The fiber acts as a prebiotic and helps populate the gut microbiome,” Coutinho shared.

Helps avoid overeating

If you tend to overeat, then slice a raw carrot and eat it before your meals. Notice how it helps with portion control.

“Carrots have potassium, which helps to balance the high levels of sodium associated with hypertension and keeps blood pressure under control. The high soluble fibre content in carrots reduces the bad cholesterol and also increases the HDL which helps in reducing blood clots and heart diseases,” added Vaishali .

But, what is the best way to eat carrots — cooked or raw?

“While raw carrots are great to get falcarinol, cooked carrots have beta-carotene as heat disintegrates plant cellulose and releases beta-carotene. So, for eye, skin, and hair health, eat soup, steamed, baked, stir-fried, or boiled carrots,” suggested Luke.

In case you juice them, add a few drops of cold-pressed coconut oil or extra virgin olive oil to enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. Also, Luke suggested peeling the carrots as they can risk pesticide contamination, and if you have a weak gut, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), or ulcerative colitis and cannot digest raw, eat it cooked and never overdo it.

“That being said, you do not have to have cancer, be overweight, or have a hormonal imbalance to eat carrots. This is for everyone because all of us are up against pollution, pesticides in food, hormone disruptors in cosmetics, day-to-day products, milk samples, meat, and everywhere else. However, if you are allergic to pollen, dust, or animals, consume carrots cautiously. Carrots might aggravate your allergies, however it might (not) be the case for everyone who is allergic,” he concluded his social media post.

