Why buttermilk should become your go-to drink in summers

In the scorching heat of the summer months, all that the body needs is a way to stay cool and hydrated. It is easy to lose bodily fluids in summers by means of sweating, and if you do not take care, you can lose essential nutrients this way and become dehydrated. Among other things, health experts say that the consumption of curd helps the body a great deal, because it keeps it cool from inside and also takes care of the process of digestion. But, if there is something that is preferred more, it is chaas or buttermilk, which is a more diluted version of curd, and taken as a drink.

Buttermilk is made when the curd is churned a lot, and some water and spices are added to it. It is preferred because it gets digested faster and helps the system from the inside. Also, it keeps you feeling hydrated all the time, and is a great substitute for many summer drinks.

But besides digestion and hydration, buttermilk is also believed to soothe the stomach when you have had something extremely spicy.

And if on a particular day you have consumed lots of fats, then the buttermilk can help you wash them down. For people who are lactose intolerant, buttermilk is a healthier alternative to milk. As such, it can keep your bones strong, because it is a rich source of calcium.

As mentioned earlier, it can help soothe your stomach when you have had something extremely spicy. So, you must always consider buttermilk when you are looking to fight acidity. If you are looking to lose weight, or keep your weight in check, you can always consume buttermilk on the regular, as an alternative to curd. But, if weight-gain is on your mind, then experts say you must consume curd, because it is more nutrient rich. Also, for growing children, curd is preferred over buttermilk for the same reason. Adults can consider the latter. Also, buttermilk is not advisable for people who are on a fluid-restricted diet. For them to keep their bodies cool and their bones strong in summers, they can and must consume more curd.

How to make buttermilk

* Take two cups of curd, some finely chopped green chilies, coriander leaves, one teaspoon of black salt and some curry leaves for taste.

* Put the curd in a blender, and add the black salt and green chilies. Blend well. Add some water to make the consistency liquid-like.

* Pour the drink into a glass and garnish with coriander leaves. Put it in the refrigerator so that it cools down before you take your first sip.

