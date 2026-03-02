Why bulging veins could signal underlying circulation issues

Vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist Dr Sumit Kapadia recently highlighted the importance of vein health, sharing five facts about veins. In an Instagram Reel, Dr Kapadia noted that veins hide five ‘secrets’, including vein colour, the fight between valves and gravity, and more.

“Veins are never blue. This is an illusion created by light,” Dr Kapadia said in the video. “Veins create new paths if they are blocked,” he added. Further, Dr Kapadia stated that valves fight gravity throughout the day and night.

Building on this conversation, Dr Abhishek Bansal, Senior Consultant and Chief of Interventional Radiology at Aakash Healthcare, explained how to improve vein health, debunk common myths, and adopt lifestyle measures to support healthy blood flow.

Highlighting the basics of vein function, Dr Bansal said that early observation can help detect potential risks. “You can check the health of your veins by looking for visible signs of swelling or bulging, and for discolouration, particularly in the legs,” he noted.

He shared that a simple self-check can be useful as well. “Gently press on an area and see if the skin fills back quickly after releasing the pressure,” adding, “A doctor may perform a duplex ultrasound to properly evaluate your veins and to check for varicose veins, blood clots, or other circulation issues,” he added.

Addressing misconceptions, Dr Bansal pointed out that several myths continue to shape public understanding of vein health. “Many people believe that leg crossing causes varicose veins, but that is not accurate,” he said, adding that factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and prolonged sitting or standing play a more significant role.

“Some consider varicose veins to be only a cosmetic problem; however, they may indicate underlying circulation issues,” he noted.

Foods to improve vascular health

Dr Bansal further stressed the importance of diet, which plays a key role in maintaining vein strength and circulation. “Foods high in antioxidants, fibre, and flavonoids help support vein health,” he said, recommending berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, garlic, and nuts.

At the same time, he advised moderation in salt and processed foods. “High-sodium and processed foods may contribute to swelling in the veins,” he said.

Dr Bansal also emphasised the importance of movement and lifestyle habits in improving circulation. “Regular physical activity such as walking, swimming, or yoga helps maximise the flow of oxygenated blood through your veins,” he explained. Stretching, elevating the legs, and wearing compression stockings can further support circulation, he added.

He warned that a sedentary lifestyle can be harmful, noting, “If you sit for extended periods, you can develop circulation issues and may eventually face vein-related problems.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.