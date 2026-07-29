Why your blood sugar can spike even when you don’t eat sweets

Why do blood sugar levels rise even when a person avoids sugar and carbohydrates? Since this is one of the most frequently asked questions and a common concern among prediabetics, we decided to understand the reason from Dr Pranav Ghody, a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who said blood sugar is affected by more than just food. “In people with insulin resistance or long-term diabetes, the liver keeps producing glucose, even when no carbohydrates are consumed. This internal production can keep blood sugar readings high, despite strict dietary control,” said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.