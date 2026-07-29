Why your blood sugar can spike even when you don’t eat sweets

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Why do blood sugar levels rise even when a person avoids sugar and carbohydrates? Since this is one of the most frequently asked questions and a common concern among prediabetics, we decided to understand the reason from Dr Pranav Ghody, a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who said blood sugar is affected by more than just food. “In people with insulin resistance or long-term diabetes, the liver keeps producing glucose, even when no carbohydrates are consumed. This internal production can keep blood sugar readings high, despite strict dietary control,” said Dr Ghody.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Not at all, clarified Dr Ghody. “The issue goes beyond what you eat. Often, insulin is in the body but isn’t functioning well. When sugar can’t move from the blood into muscles and other tissues, levels stay high even with perfect eating habits,” said D Ghody.
Dr Ghody described that very low-carb diets that also lack protein can worsen glucose control for some people. “Adequate protein helps improve insulin response and supports muscle mass, which is important for using sugar. Balance is more important than strict restrictions,” said Dr Ghody.
Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline directly raise blood sugar levels. “Poor sleep, irregular schedules, late nights, and mental stress can all cause sugar spikes, regardless of food intake. This is why many patients notice higher fasting or morning sugars, even after eating very little the night before,” said Dr Ghody.
Eating protein, fibre, or healthy fats before carbohydrates can reduce sharp spikes in blood sugar, said Dr Ghody. “Long gaps between meals or eating late at night can also disrupt glucose control. When you eat can be just as important as what you eat,” said Dr Ghody.
Dr Ghody asserted that the answer isn’t more onerous food restrictions. “Effective diabetes management is best done under a qualified endocrinologist or diabetologist. It focuses on improving insulin sensitivity through regular physical activity, enough sleep, stress management, balanced nutrition, and often medication adjustments,” said Dr Ghody.
If blood sugar spikes seem random despite your efforts, it’s a sign that your body needs a structured plan, not stricter rules. Diabetes care works best when it supports the body’s metabolism rather than punishes it, added Dr Ghody.