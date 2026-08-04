Why anesthesiologists always ask if you snore before surgery

Expert on whether it's safe to inject anesthesia to people who snore (Photo: Magnific)

If you’ve ever undergone surgery, you may have noticed an unexpected question during your pre-anaesthesia assessment: “Do you snore?”

At first, it might seem unrelated to the procedure. After all, what does snoring have to do with anaesthesia? But according to Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, Consultant Pulmonology, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, “While occasional snoring can be harmless, frequent or loud snoring may be an early sign of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that can increase the risk of breathing problems during and after surgery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.