Why anesthesiologists always ask if you snore before surgery

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If you’ve ever undergone surgery, you may have noticed an unexpected question during your pre-anaesthesia assessment: “Do you snore?”
At first, it might seem unrelated to the procedure. After all, what does snoring have to do with anaesthesia? But according to Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, Consultant Pulmonology, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, “While occasional snoring can be harmless, frequent or loud snoring may be an early sign of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that can increase the risk of breathing problems during and after surgery.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Snoring doesn’t have to be harmless since in certain individuals it may be a sign of a narrowed or partially blocked airway while asleep, leading to the possibility of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA),” explains Dr Ladhani.
“Such people are more prone to experiencing breathing interruptions, having lower oxygen levels at night, and being at a greater risk of difficult airway management and breathing-related complications both during and after anaesthesia,” he explains.
This is why the anaesthesia team routinely asks about snoring; it helps identify patients who may require extra precautions before, during, and after surgery.
“Loud and habitual snoring, particularly when it is associated with choking during sleep, episodes of stopped breathing, or excessive drowsiness during the day, is a common indication of OSA,” says Dr Ladhani.
General anesthesia and certain pain medications relax the muscles that normally help keep the airway open. In people with undiagnosed OSA, this can make airway obstruction more likely.
“While under general anesthesia and with the use of pain medications, the muscles which keep the airway open relax even more, thus raising the chance of airway obstruction and breathing difficulties,” he explains.
Knowing this beforehand allows the anesthesia team to tailor the anesthetic plan, choose appropriate pain management strategies and monitor the patient more closely during recovery.
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“Surgery is seldom put off simply because of snoring; the decision is based on the patient’s total risk level, the severity of their symptoms, and how urgent the operation is,” says Dr Ladhani.
However, if the surgery allows, doctors may sometimes opt for regional anesthesia instead of general anesthesia.
“In certain cases, regional anesthesia might be chosen instead of general anesthesia if it is clinically suitable. The decision, however, depends on the kind of surgery and the patient’s condition,” he explains.
For patients with diagnosed or suspected sleep apnea, anesthesiologists may also:
* Modify the anesthetic technique.
* Minimise the use of sedatives and opioid painkillers where possible.
* Monitor oxygen levels more closely after surgery.
* Advise patients already using CPAP therapy to continue it around the time of surgery.
“Even though it might appear to be a small matter, regular snoring should be reported as part of the pre-anesthesia assessment,” says Dr Ladhani.
Doctors often use simple screening tools such as the STOP-BANG questionnaire to estimate a person’s risk of obstructive sleep apnea. “When the screening indicates a high risk of OSA and the surgery is elective, the medical team may suggest additional evaluation, such as a sleep study, if this is likely to affect the way patients are managed during surgery,” he says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.