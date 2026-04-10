Why an expert wants you to wait 30 minutes before making the bed every morning

Do you make your bed immediately after waking up? (Photo: Freepik)

For many, making the bed first thing in the morning is a symbol of discipline and a productive start. But according to Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant and HOD, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, this well-intentioned habit might actually be working against your sleep hygiene.

Why making your bed immediately may not be ideal

When you wake up, your bed isn’t as fresh as it looks. Overnight, your body releases heat, sweat, and moisture into the sheets and mattress. Dr Budhraja explains that making your bed right away traps this residual moisture, creating a warm, humid environment that is ideal for dust mites to thrive. These microscopic organisms feed on dead skin cells and flourish in damp settings, potentially triggering allergies and respiratory discomfort.