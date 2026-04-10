Why an expert wants you to wait 30 minutes before making the bed every morning

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For many, making the bed first thing in the morning is a symbol of discipline and a productive start. But according to Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant and HOD, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, this well-intentioned habit might actually be working against your sleep hygiene.
When you wake up, your bed isn’t as fresh as it looks. Overnight, your body releases heat, sweat, and moisture into the sheets and mattress. Dr Budhraja explains that making your bed right away traps this residual moisture, creating a warm, humid environment that is ideal for dust mites to thrive. These microscopic organisms feed on dead skin cells and flourish in damp settings, potentially triggering allergies and respiratory discomfort.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Instead of straightening your sheets the moment you wake up, experts recommend letting your bed air out.
“Allowing your bed to be left unmade immediately after you wake lets it breathe,” says Dr Budhraja. This simple habit helps:
Over time, this can help create a cleaner, more hygienic sleep space, he adds.
While dust mites are a natural part of most indoor environments, their growth is heavily influenced by moisture and warmth, explains Dr Budhraja.
“By making your bed immediately, you’re essentially locking in the very conditions they need to multiply. For individuals with allergies or sensitivities, this can worsen symptoms like sneezing, congestion, or skin irritation. Letting your bed air out—even for a short period—can be a practical and effective way to reduce this risk.”
According to Dr Budhraja, a few small changes can make a big difference:
He also emphasises maintaining basic hygiene habits, such as washing your sheets weekly, to further improve sleep quality.