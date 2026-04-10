Why an expert wants you to wait 30 minutes before making the bed every morning

It may feel productive, but making your bed immediately after waking could be doing more harm than good.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 10, 2026 07:00 PM IST
SleepDo you make your bed immediately after waking up? (Photo: Freepik)
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For many, making the bed first thing in the morning is a symbol of discipline and a productive start. But according to Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant and HOD, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, this well-intentioned habit might actually be working against your sleep hygiene.

Why making your bed immediately may not be ideal

When you wake up, your bed isn’t as fresh as it looks. Overnight, your body releases heat, sweat, and moisture into the sheets and mattress. Dr Budhraja explains that making your bed right away traps this residual moisture, creating a warm, humid environment that is ideal for dust mites to thrive. These microscopic organisms feed on dead skin cells and flourish in damp settings, potentially triggering allergies and respiratory discomfort.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Let your bed ‘breathe’

Instead of straightening your sheets the moment you wake up, experts recommend letting your bed air out.

“Allowing your bed to be left unmade immediately after you wake lets it breathe,” says Dr Budhraja. This simple habit helps:

  • Release trapped heat and moisture
  • Dry out the sheets and the mattress
  • Create a less hospitable environment for dust mites

Over time, this can help create a cleaner, more hygienic sleep space, he adds.

What's the first thing you do after waking up What’s the first thing you do after waking up (Photo: Freepik)

The dust mite factor

While dust mites are a natural part of most indoor environments, their growth is heavily influenced by moisture and warmth, explains Dr Budhraja.

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“By making your bed immediately, you’re essentially locking in the very conditions they need to multiply. For individuals with allergies or sensitivities, this can worsen symptoms like sneezing, congestion, or skin irritation. Letting your bed air out—even for a short period—can be a practical and effective way to reduce this risk.”

What your morning routine should look like instead

According to Dr Budhraja, a few small changes can make a big difference:

  • Pull back the covers: Expose the mattress and sheets to air
  • Let in natural light: Open windows or curtains to allow sunlight in
  • Wait 20–30 minutes: Give your bed time to dry and ventilate
  • Then make your bed: Once moisture has dissipated

He also emphasises maintaining basic hygiene habits, such as washing your sheets weekly, to further improve sleep quality.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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