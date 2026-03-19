Pain on the left side while taking a deep breath is often related to lungs, pleura , chest wall muscles, or ribs (Image: Pexels)

A sharp pain on the left side while taking a deep breath can be unsettling, often raising more questions than answers. While it may sometimes be harmless, it’s not something to ignore. So when a user recently asked on Quora: “Why am I feeling pain on my left side when I take a deep breath?”, we sought answers from an expert.

According to Dr Arunesh Kumar, Director & HOD – Pulmonology, Paras Health, Gurugram, “pain on the left side while taking a deep breath is often related to structures involved in breathing, such as the lungs, pleura (lining of the lungs), chest wall muscles, or ribs.” He adds that common causes include muscle strain, pleural inflammation, or minor rib injury, though in some cases it may also be linked to lung infections or reduced lung expansion. Less commonly, more serious conditions, such as a clot in the lungs or cardiac issues, may be responsible.