Why access to abortion is essential healthcare for women

The US Supreme Court is likely to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade judgement that made abortion a constitutional right in the country, according to a report by Politico. If the judgement is passed, it will restrict access to safe abortion for women, wreaking havoc on their mental and physical health.

We reached out to a health expert to understand why abortion is essential health care for women, and what can be the impact of restricting the same. Below, Dr Manjiri Mehta, consultant gynecologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, answers some important questions with regards to safe abortion:

Why is abortion essential healthcare for women?

Women’s reproductive rights are an integral part of their overall health. A significant portion of a woman’s adult life involves maintaining their reproductive health, which indirectly impacts their overall health. This means access to good reproductive health care is an essential requirement for them and the right to safe abortions is just a part of it.

How do laws that restrict abortion access impact women’s health?

Abortion is a controversial topic as it has many differing viewpoints, especially from a medical, social and religious perspective. From a medical point of view, abortion should be a part of essential healthcare or at least it should be freely available, as an unwanted pregnancy can wreak immense havoc in a woman’s life, be it emotionally, physically, mentally, and socially.

How is safe abortion important for a woman’s physical and mental health?

In many countries around the world, abortion is prohibited, and this directly results in the continuation of unwanted pregnancies, affecting a woman’s health in the long run. If abortions are not legally permitted and, therefore, not performed in the medically correct way, then women will have to go through it through unsafe means.

It is well-known that bleeding, infection, prolonged recovery period, and sometimes even death are complications of unsafe abortions, which can be prevented if women are given access to proper healthcare facilities.

Safe abortion is essential for a woman’s physical and mental health. If it is not performed accurately, it can cause physical and psychological stress, besides unnecessary emotional stress, all of which can impact a woman’s overall health and well-being.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!