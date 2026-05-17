Why a Rs 999 ‘full body check-up’ doesn’t give you the full health picture

Vascular surgeon Dr Sumit Kapadia recently spoke about the limitations of modern “full body check-up” packages, pointing out that many people misunderstand what preventive healthcare actually means.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dr Kapadia said, “There is nothing like a full body check-up. Any number of tests can never detect all problems in your body. And only a blood test is not the only method to detect many problems.”

He further explained that patients often arrive with bulky reports from low-cost health packages featuring hundreds of tests. “We see so many people who say ‘maine full body check up karwaya hai’. They bring a file jisme kuch 1000 tests hain at Rs 999. But they have not detected an echo, ECG.”