Why a high-protein diet could be making you thirstier

You’ve increased your protein intake, added protein shakes to your diet, and are eating more protein-rich foods. But there’s one unexpected change you may have noticed: you’re feeling thirstier than usual.

It may not be your imagination. A high-protein diet can make some people feel thirstier, particularly when protein intake increases significantly without a corresponding increase in fluid intake.

According to Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, there is a simple reason why this can happen. Speaking to indianexpress.com, she explains in detail below.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.