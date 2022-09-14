scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Whole wheat vs multigrain bread: Find out which is healthier

"The only difference between whole wheat bread and multigrain bread is that..." fitness blogger Simran Valecha wrote on Instagram

whole wheat multi grain bread_1200Which one is better for health? (Source: Pixabay)

The market is flooded with a variety of bread — from multigrain to whole wheat. As such, how does one ensure to pick the healthiest option? To help you make the right choices, fitness blogger Simran Valecha took to Instagram to list out the differences between the two.

“The only difference between whole wheat bread and multigrain bread is that the latter is chemically-treated,” Valecha informed.

Whole wheat bread

*High fibre
*Low glycemic index
*Whole grains- retains nutrients

Also Read |Aata or wheat flour: Know about its various benefits for your skin

Multi-grain

*Contains multiple grains like oats, millets, barley.
*Chemically treated to soften the grain

Also Read |Nutritionist shares simple rule to choose healthy bread

Hence, Valecha recommended consuming whole grains because of the fibre content in them — whole wheat bread, oats bread, barley bread, etc.

bread Which one would you prefer? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“With multigrain bread, the nutrients are up in the air because it could still primarily be made from white flour. Whole wheat bread has nutrients like B vitamins, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium and a good amount of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and fibre,” said Valecha.

Also Read |Food Story: How Naan and Kulcha became India’s much-loved breads

Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai told indianexpress.com that multi-grain bread can include wheat, barley, cornmeal, oats, buckwheat, flax, and millet. “However, multiple can mean one plus one or even 12, and that doesn’t mean that all the grains are whole grains. Some can be refined and stripped of their natural nutrients and fibre,” she said.

So, which is better? “Whole wheat bread is healthier than multigrain bread. Because 100 per cent whole wheat bread has the whole grain which has nutrients like B vitamins, iron, zinc, copper, manganese and magnesium intact in every slice,” Dr Patel said.

