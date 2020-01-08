Whole milk better for children’s health: Study

Switching to skim or low-fat (one per cent) milk at age two is recommended Switching to skim or low-fat (one per cent) milk at age two is recommended

According to a report in The New York Times, whole milk is supposedly healthier for children’s weight than low-fat milk. The report quotes The American Academy of Pediatrics, and states that switching to skim or low-fat (one per cent) milk at age two is recommended. In order to arrive at the result, Canadian researchers examined 14 prospective studies which include 20,897 children up to the age of 18 years old. Children who drank whole milk were compared with those who consumed milk consisting of less than two per cent fat.

After all the data was assimilated, it was deduced by the scientists that children who consumed low-fat milk when compared to those who drink whole milk were at a stark 39 per cent reduced risk for obesity. The risk decreased with more consumption of whole milk. The analysis is published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The final result might be due to a number of reasons. The same report states that it might be because children who drank whole milk had fewer calories. It also suggests that it might also be the case that parents offer whole milk to thinner children to make them put on weight.

However, Dr Jonathon L. Maguire, a pediatrician at the University of Toronto, maintains that none of these speculative studies could prove actually prove the cause and effect. “We really need more clinical trials to figure out whether we’re doing the right thing,” he opined.

