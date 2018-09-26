World Contraception Day 2018: Theme and objective of the day dedicated to population control

September 26, which is observed as World Contraception Day is dedicated to population control. September 26, which is observed as World Contraception Day is dedicated to population control.

Every year, September 26 is observed as World Contraception Day and the motto of this year is to create awareness about several methods of contraception available around the world. It is essential, especially in a densely populated country like India where the topic of sex and contraception are taboo.

India holds the second largest population in the world after China, hence, creating awareness about contraception is an absolute need of the hour.

WHO describes the theme of the World Contraception Day as: “The day’s mission is to improve awareness of all contraceptive methods available and enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.”

OBJECTIVE

Promotion of family planning – and ensuring access to preferred contraceptive methods for women and couples – is essential to securing the well-being and autonomy of women, while supporting the health and development of communities. Allowing women to choose whether, when, and how many children to have achieved progress on global health goals. It also helps break the cycle of poverty and puts families, communities, and countries on a stronger, more prosperous and sustainable path.

The day also aims to promote awareness about sexual and reproductive health among the people from every walk of life whether well-educated or illiterate, men or women, teenagers or adults which promises a better and healthier future of the planet.

