No sedentary screen time for children: WHO

As per the new World Health Organisation guidelines, babies and toddlers must not be left to watch television or other screens passively before they turn two.

The report, as quoted by BBC, also specifies that the limit of screen time for children aged two to four-year-old should be an hour a day, adding that the lesser the better.

The new WHO guidelines, which focus on passive viewing, aim to deal with the rising inactivity in children, which is often considered as a major reason for obesity-related ill health and global mortality.

This is the first time that the WHO has recommended specified guidelines regarding behavioural patterns, physical activity and sleep for children under the age of five. The guidelines will be presented at the European Congress on Obesity.

It has been advised that babies should be physically active throughout the day and also lie down on their front. Sedentary screen time should not be allowed, with 14-17 hour sleep in a day is advised for newborns. It should be curtailed to 12-16 for those who are four to 11 months old.

“Sedentary time should be made into quality time. Reading a book with your child, for example, can help them develop their language skills. A child who is given a tablet to keep them quiet while they are sitting in a pushchair is not getting the same [quality sedentary time],” Dr Juana Willumsen, one of the guideline authors, said.

“Children need to be given opportunities throughout the day to actively play and we should be reducing sedentary, passive screen time,” she added.