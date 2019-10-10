WHO paper praises govt for ‘commitment’ to health

The World Health Organisation’s Country Cooperation Strategy for India for 2019-23 has heaped praise on the government for its “commitment” and for setting goals that recognise and act upon India’s changing health landscape where non-communicable diseases have replaced communicable diseases.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday released the strategy document, which stated, “In the past few years, the government of India has placed health high on its political agenda and made a commitment to make significant increases in public spending in health. The National Health Policy 2017 calls for more than doubling in government health spending as a percentage of GDP 2025… and lays out an ambitious set of goals and targets to improve the population’s health status and its access to quality health services …”

“The country is passing through a phase of not only transition, but also immense productive transformation in the health sector,” said the minister.

Malaria fight: India a ‘success story’

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet was informed on Wednesday that India is the “biggest success story” among malaria-endemic countries in the world. The country in 2017 brought down malaria cases and deaths by 49.09 and 50.52 per cent, respectively, as compared to 2013. There has also been a decline in maternal mortality ratio and under-five mortality rate since 2005, an official statement said. —ENS